Vintage Mercedes, Chevrolet, Volkswagen automobiles to rock Bengaluru this Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, the city witnessed the arrival of 42 classic and vintage cars, including cars by Mercedes, MG, Jaguar and many other classic car manufacturers. The vintage cars range from models produced in 1909 to those which were quite popular in the 1980s. The exhibition, being held at UB City is to mark the first ever Governing Council meeting of the Federation Internationale des Vehiclules Anciens (FIVA), in Bengaluru. The Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI) associated with the FIVA, has organised the display which will be open on Saturday as well before the vehicles take part in a heritage drive on Sunday.

The FHVI is an all-India Organisation of vintage and classic Cars, bikes and utilitarian Vehicles. At present, they have nearly 2,000 members and about 10,000 vehicles. The owners showcase their vehicles on special occasions including social events, shows, parades, rallies etc. Those present at UB City include the Wolseley, Mercedes, M.Gs, Jaguars, Fords, Buicks, Chevrolets, Morris’, Austins, Alfa Romeos, Volkswagens, Lincoln, Daimler and others.

On Sunday, around 40 historic cars will go on a heritage drive from UB City to the Bogha Nandishwara Temple, Nandi village, where they will visit the Chola dynasty temples which date to around circa 810 AD. On Friday, the display was inaugurated by Patrick Rollet – president, FIVA as well as Uzma Irfan – Director, Prestige Group and Dr Ravi Prakash – president, FHVI.

“FHVI is the only Federation associated with the International Organization - The Federation Internationale des Vehiclules Anciens (FIVA), official partner of UNESCO,” the federation said in a statement. The FIVA Governing Council Meeting will be held on 15 and 16 March 2019. This will be a closed-door meeting of the General Council of FIVA, who are arriving from different parts of the world, exclusively to attend this event.

This will be followed by a symposium on youth and women involvement in historic Vehicles in India. Eminent and experienced speakers will be participating in the Symposium and panel discussions, FHVI said in a statement.