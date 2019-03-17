Bangalore Development Authority work limps to halt, courtesy tussle at top

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The frosty relationship between new Bangalore Development Authority Chairman S T Somashekhar, who is also Yeshwanthpur MLA, and Commissioner Rakesh Singh is impacting work carried out by the civic body.

The chairman even threatened to resign from the post he took charge of over two months ago (March 10) at meetings with the deputy chief minister and chief minister, in the past two days.

Matters came to a head on Friday evening, when contractors hired by BDA to carry out laying of roads as well as water supply-related work, were not permitted to do so by farmers, who were the previous landowners.

Another protest was held on Saturday under the leadership of local leader Channappa, against alleged harassment of farmers by BDA officials. Those familiar with the developments alleged that they were doing so with the full backing of the local MLA.

“The MLA wants the commissioner to fall in line, and is instigating his supporters to create a nuisance in his constituency,” said a source privy to the developments. The MLA told TNIE, “In addition to being in charge of BDA, the commissioner is the managing director of Karnataka Milk Federation, as well as principal secretary of the water resources department. He comes to office around 9.30am and leaves within half an hour to carry out his other responsibilities. I am here all day, but I cannot solve any of the problems faced by the public as all power vests with the commissioner.”

The public comes to BDA, dogged by many problems, he added. “I get many complaints about his inaccessibility. I met the deputy chief minister and the chief minister, and requested that Singh be made full-time responsible for the BDA alone. Or someone else be transferred here on a full-time basis,” the MLA said. Asked if it was true that he has threatened to resign from his post, Somashekhar said, “That is correct.”

Rakesh Singh refused to be drawn into the issue. However, a senior BDA official said that the commissioner was doing his best to extricate the BDA from the financial mess it was into two years ago. “He has ensured that Rs 1,600 crore was being spent to carry out numerous projects at Kempe Gowda Layout. This is a serious effort being undertaken to undermine the good work being done by him,” he claimed.