Bengaluru: Corridor project hits protest Bump

Majority of them have opined that the elevated flyover will encourage private transport and add to the already burdened city roads.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 07:18 AM

By Chetana Belagere
BENGALURU:  Netizens in Bengaluru have launched a campaign against the proposed elevated corridor on social media. With hashtags #TenderRadduMaadi and #elevatedcorridor, many have expressed their dissent. “It is just another money making project for politicians. It’s a whopping 27,000 crores which is being invested into this project. Let’s first get proper access to other things like education, transport and health systems (sic),” said a Twitter user.

Majority of them have opined that the elevated flyover will encourage private transport and add to the already burdened city roads.“Infrastructure for mobility in an ever exploding city like Bengaluru means much more than building flyovers,” said another user. 

Most tweeple rued that despite the city seeing several road widening, flyover and elevated corridor projects of late, the traffic congestion still persists in the city. “We don’t mind standing in that signal for hours together but won’t let a single rupee go to the pockets of politicians (sic),” read a tweet by Samyukta.

Netizens have also questioned the planning of the project. “There are flyovers and expressways built in other cities but they have then realized that it was a blunder. This is going to be one such kind (sic),” said another tweet.

HDK responds, gets trolled

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy responded via Twitter: “One of the biggest hurdles in city’s progress is traffic congestion. The # elevated corridor project is the solution to this. Some citizen groups r protesting agnst the project. My request to all is to come to me & raise their concerns.I will listen with an open mind to ur feedback(sic).” Many trolled him for this, asking him to come down to Cubbon Park to meet protesters.

