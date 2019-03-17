Bengaluru: Inspector, team honoured for nabbing jilted lover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police commissioner T Suneel Kumar felicitated police inspector C A Siddalingaiah on Saturday, for saving the life of a teacher, who was attacked by a jilted lover. The accused, Shekar, who was caught on the same day, stabbed her with a machete after she had rejected him.

Kumar told reporters, “The inspector and his team have done a great job. This kind of act will render a positive image of the police department. DG & IGP have also appreciated inspector Siddalingaiah and has announced a Rs 25,000 reward. I have given another award of Rs 50,000 to the team, including Siddalingaiah and sub-inspector Vinay, who saved the woman’s life by quickly reacting to the situation.”

On Thursday evening, Shekhar, a realtor, allegedly stabbed Tanuja, (39), with a machete in Girinagar and she was bleeding profusely. Inspector C A Siddalingaiah rushed to her help, and she was hospitalised by the inspector and his team. He also donated blood before leaving the hospital.At the place of the attack, he tied a cloth around her body to reduce the bleeding, and rushed her to the hospital in an autorickshaw. On seeing the severity of her wounds, doctors administered basic medical aid and advised him to take her to a speciality hospital.

A 108 ambulance was summoned, and Tanuja was taken to Victoria Hospital. She has been shifted from the ICU, and her condition is said to be stable. A senior police officer said that Shekar, (42), a resident of Hosakerehalli would send his two sons for tuition to Tanuja’s house. He proposed his love to Tanuja, who is a widow. On being rejected, he took the extreme step.