Bengaluru: NLSUI student kills self in hostel

 A 20-year-old student studying at National Law School of India University (NLSUI), Jnanabharathi campus, committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Saturday. 

Published: 17th March 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A 20-year-old student studying at National Law School of India University (NLSUI), Jnanabharathi campus, committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Saturday. 

The deceased has been identified as Kanish Barbi, who hailed from UP. The police said that the incident came to light around 2 pm, when his roommate found him hanging and raised an alarm.

“Since Barbi has left no suicide note, we are yet to ascertain the reason that led him to take this extreme step,” the police officer said. Professor Venkata Rao, vice chancellor, NLSIU, said “The death of the student to me is like the death of a child to a parent. The shock is profound and the loss is irreparable.”

NLSUI Bengaluru

