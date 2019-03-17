Bengaluru: ‘Prospective bride', father con techie of Rs 18 lakh

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the expectation of finding his match on a matrimonial website, a techie got tricked into paying Rs 18 lakh for a woman he wished to marry. Jyothi Krishnan, 35, a resident of Electronics City, works as a software engineer working in the US. He had registered himself in a matrimonial website on March 2013, and found a profile in the name of Ramya Nair.

When he contacted the number that was provided with her profile, Nair’s father got in touch with him, and introduced himself as Kunjiraman. Krishnan said that he liked Nair’s profile and wished to marry her. Kunjiraman got back to Krishnan and said that even his daughter was willing to marry him. But only after two years, as she has been preparing for UPSC exams, as her ambition is to become an IAS officer. Krishnan agreed to wait for two years.

Nair and Kunjiraman were regularly in touch with Krishnan. Over a period of time they started sharing their family problems with Krishnan. Once they gained his confidence, they asked him to pay some money citing some problems. Krishnan paid Rs 3 lakh to Kunjiraman’s bank account. After a couple of months they again asked him for more money, citing health issues. Krishnan transferred Rs 3 lakh more.

Kunjiraman promised to get his daughter engaged with Krishnan when he would come back to India on vacation. Krishnan believed them and planned his future with Nair. After three years, they asked Krishnan to wait for some more time. Meanwhile, between 2015 and 2017 they again borrowed around Rs 10 lakh for a medical emergency.

Later when he called Kunjiraman and Nair, they had switched off their phones. Krishnan suspected something fishy and flew down to Bengaluru. When Krishnan insisted that he be engaged to Nair, Kunjiraman and his family members said they would go ahead with the engagement and marriage in December. Krishnan, prepared for the engagement, went to their house on February 20, and found that they had vacated the house and were on the run. An investigating officer said, “We have take up the case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Nair and her father.”