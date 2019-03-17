Muggers go on dawn attack spree in Bengaluru, injure and rob three victims

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: Two scooter-borne muggers went on a slash-and-rob spree, brutally attacking three people with machetes and daggers in North Bengaluru, in the early hours on Thursday. The muggers attacked a businessman, an airline staffer and a homemaker, injuring them grievously and robbing them of their valuables. Cops have formed a special team to nab the miscreants.

They first attacked Satish (42), a resident of Babu Reddy Layout in RT Nagar, around 3.40am and robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 2,000. Satish, who runs Hotel Mandaarathi in the same area, was opening the hotel lock when the duo parked their scooter and went up to him, carrying a machete and dagger. “I raised my hands and surrendered to them.

They took my phone and cash from my pocket. When they took my bike key, I started shouting, and they attacked me with a machete on my left shoulder and neck, and escaped. I collapsed and an auto driver took me to Hebbal police station,” he said. Police asked the driver to take him to Baptist Hospital, where doctors said the injury was so deep, he could have lost his hand. Satish needed around 35 stitches.

The muggers then went to KIA Road, and around 4.20am, and attacked Shivaji Apparayi Rayappa Gowda, a security executive with SpiceJet, waiting for a bus near Hunasamaranahalli, to reach KIA.

The third to be attacked was a 22-year-old woman at Chagalatti in Bagalur.

When Gowda told them that he wasn’t carrying anything, one of them attacked him on his shoulder with a machete, and the other stabbed him on his left leg with a dagger, and snatched his wristwatch, mobile phone, a wallet with Rs 400, three debit cards and a KIA entry pass.

The duo then went to Chagalatti village in Bagalur. Lakshmi (22) had set out on a morning walk with five women from the neighbourhood. Around 5.30 am, the muggers approached the women and asked for the route to Yelahanka. When the women were guiding them, the duo grabbed one of the women by her hair, brandished their weapons, and tried to rob her, but she managed to escape and raised an alarm.

All the women ran, but Lakshmi was caught. They tried to snatch Lakshmi’s chain, and when she resisted, they attacked her shoulder and hand multiple times and robbed her mangalya chain weighing 40gm and worth Rs 1.1 lakh.

Lakshmi’s husband Ravi said, “My neighbours called me and I rushed to the spot and took her to hospital. Lakshmi got 64 stitches on her arm.”DCP (North-East) Kala Krishnamurthy said, “We have not yet got clues about the muggers. CCTV cameras installed in different places are being analyzed, and we have taken up the cases.”