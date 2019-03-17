Home Cities Bengaluru

Potboiler: Conservancy lanes make way for food stalls and parking lots

The vendors here pay monthly rent for the stalls, and have to ensure that dustbins are used. In case the place is not kept clean, the vendors are immediately issued notice by the corporation.

Conservancy lane turned into a food court has become a favourite haunt for foodies in Shivamogga.

Conservancy lane turned into a food court has become a favourite haunt for foodies in Shivamogga. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By Arpitha I
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The different aromas and crowds are a compass, showing where to go and what to eat. Welcome to the food court at Gopi Cricle in Shivamogga, a cluster of 46 stalls. You wouldn’t think that the foodie paradise is located in what were once conservancy lanes  -- empty spaces between houses, which often turned into garbage dumping yards and became breeding grounds for diseases. This is a common problem in most cities, where any empty plot or lane turns into an eyesore. But Shivamogga has shown the way.

After much thought, the city corporation came up with a unique solution to this problem -- turning the lanes into food courts and parking lots. This model has been so successful that other urban local bodies of the state can take a leaf out of Shivamogga. It all started in 2011 when then Deputy Commissioner V Ponnuraj was walking near Kamala Nehru Women’s College, and noticed that street vendors were everywhere. As a result, there were big groups of people eating on the streets, blocking traffic.

He took up this issue seriously and pitched the idea to set up food courts in conservancy lanes. Soon, many street vendors got a roof to work under, near Gopi Circle. Today, this food court has 46 stalls — 28 for vegetarian food and 18 selling non-vegetarian food.

The place is a favourite haunt of foodies. Open from 6 pm to 10.30pm, the stalls serve a large variety of food, from the humble lemon rice to chats and noodles. The vendors here pay monthly rent for the stalls, and have to ensure that dustbins are used. In case the place is not kept clean, the vendors are immediately issued notice by the corporation.

The popularity of the food courts has resulted in many people giving the place four-star rating on Google. Pradeep, an engineering student, is a frequent visitor here. He says, “The food court is a blessing for students like me. The quality of the food here is far better than what we get at most restaurants in the city.”
Sheetal, a homemaker, agrees. “I feel safe and comfortable coming here with my children. This is a nice place for families to hang out, and the food is affordable too.”

Another food court doing brisk business is set up on a conservancy lane at JPN Road. More vendors have now requested the city corporation to provide more such spaces to help the nearly 300 vendors of the city. Many other conservancy lanes in the city have been converted into parking lots, bringing respite to motorists, who are only rising in number in Shivamogga city. The city has at least 3.6 lakh vehicles at present.

“Many of these parking lots are set up in the heart of the city, which is a relief for vehicle owners, especially those riding two-wheelers. The lanes would otherwise have been used for open defecation and to dump garbage. Now it has helped ease traffic movement in the city,” says M R Anantha Padmanabha, executive engineer, Shivamogga City Corporation.

ON THE MENU

  • Roti, butter naan, kulcha, puliyogare, paddu, lemon rice, ghee rice, gobi manchurian, masala puri, pani puri, fresh juices, noodles, mirchi, masala mandakki and fried rice

DOS AND DON’TS

  • Food inspectors inspect the area once or twice a year

  • Vendors have to follow guidelines issued by food inspectors

  • No smoking in the food court zone

