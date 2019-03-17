Small-time rowdies in Bengaluru keep cops on toes

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 17th March 2019 07:15 AM

22- year old Lakshmi was victim of the mugging.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru witnesses at least two cases of mugging or robbery in a day, a few of these cases even include brutal attacks by the miscreants. It is not one particular gang or miscreant staying in a particular locality that is committing these robberies, but every budding criminal in the city has been involved. Most of them do not operate in big gangs, the mugger may be alone or have one or two associates.

Admitting that small-time rowdies are a challenge to the city’s police, additional commissioner of police (East) Seemath Kumar Singh said, “We have already started identifying some areas from where these muggers come and are in the process of catching them. We have already caught some gangs in the recent past. When they tried to escape after attacking the cops, they were shot in their legs.” 

Singh said, the robberies are not only taking place on KIA Road, but is seen in other parts of the city as well. Two days ago there were a series of such incidents in the city. “We have possible suspects who may have been involved, the team is working on the cases.” Singh futher said, “We have started increasing Hoysala and night patrolling on KIA road.

Extra attention is given to those areas without lights.

Check posts have been put up to track suspicious persons and toll staff have been told to alert us if they find anyone suspicious. These incidents happen late at night or in the wee hours of the morning. We are also identifying places where lighting is poor and are taking necessary measures,” he added. 

A head constable, who is deployed in a Hoysala team said, “Earlier Hoysalas were asked to do rounds in their jurisdiction. But after new Hoysalas were issued, we have been given certain points and are asked to stay there, it is not effective.”

When Singh was asked if they are considering to bring back the old format to Hoysala patrolling, he said, “Those are policy matters and a decision will be taken at higher levels.”

Past incidents

Santosh Kumar V, a resident of Chandapur, an executive in a private firm, was attacked and robbed by muggers posing as cab drivers and passengers on January 4 around 5.45 am on Hosur Main Road. 

A gang of robbers posing as policemen in plain clothes robbed valuables from 20-year-old Salim Pasha and his two friends, in Kothanur on December 30, 2018. They attacked the trio brutally and robbed them of valuables.

In October 2018, 24-year-old Swayam Sidda Sarangi was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone by a gang of muggers, he was on his way to drop his friend in Defence Colony in Indiranagar after visiting a pub. 

On March 2018, a gang of five semi-nude dacoits were on an attacking and robbing spree in the city. On March 14 they had brutally attacked a job aspirant Ajay Yaduvanshi 26, from Jaipur who was waiting for a bus to go to KIA in Indiranagar. 

