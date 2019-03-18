Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans shell out Rs 60 lakh as towing fine in January 2019 

 Increasing number of vehicles has led to fewer parking spaces. Vehicles are being parked haphazardly, adding to traffic congestion. Also, the number of towing cases has increased.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

About 150 vehicles were towed and presented to the court directly

By  Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Increasing number of vehicles has led to fewer parking spaces. Vehicles are being parked haphazardly, adding to traffic congestion. Also, the number of towing cases has increased. A total of 2,332 two-wheelers with a fine amount of `15,16,500 and 4,387 four-wheelers with a fine amount of `43,87,300 were collected in January 2019. “Every spot is congested and a ‘No Parking’ sign is there on almost every road. Where do they expect me to park?” rued Sanjana Malli, a daily commuter.   

P Harishekaran, additional commissioner (traffic), explained that the traffic department is aware of the drawbacks. “If vehicles are parked at wrong places, we will definitely ask drivers to remove them. There are 78 lakh vehicles on the road which is increasing every day and around 56 lakh of them are two-wheelers. There is absolutely no parking space and free movement on roads,” he added.

In areas like Church Street, Koramangala, Malleshwaram and Indiranagar, about 150 vehicles were towed and presented to the court directly.  “These people have comfortably encroached the footpaths which restricts pedestrian movement. No one is allowed to park at such places,” said Harishekaran.

