Complaints of nose bleeding on rise in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soaring temperature levels in the city are giving rise to several health issues in children. Of them, nose bleeding cases have been increasing and worried parents are rushing to doctors.

Doctors say children less than 10 years of age are facing this problem. However doctors say this condition is normal in summers.

“Parents generally think something is wrong with the health of their children. But during summer, nose bleeding is normal,” said Dr Ramachandra, a pediatrician.

Adding to this, another pediatrician, Dr R Chandramouli said, “Children in the age group of 3 to 10 are prone to this condition, and though it looks serious, in most cases it is not. In case the bleeding does not stabilise, then they must see the doctor.”

Worried parents have even been discussing this on their social media platforms. “Last week, my 6-year-old son started bleeding from his nose. I got scared and rushed to the doctor. The doctor examined and said there’s nothing to worry, and prescribed a nasal spray,” said a parent.

Doctors who practise Ayurveda have advised parents to keep the child’s body cool this summer, to avoid issues like skin rashes, and nose bleeding. “As the temperature is soaring, it is important to apply oil on the head, and give oil bath to children once in a while. They must also give fresh fruit juices, seasonal fruits, and avoid refrigerated food,” said Dr Roopali Raj, an Ayurveda practitioner.