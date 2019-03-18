Family arrested for cheating filmmakers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banashankari police on Saturday arrested a budding actor and his parents on charges of cheating a photo studio owner and taking Rs 8 lakh from him. The family had promised the victim a photography and videography contract at Vidhana Soudha under the Smart City Project. The arrested are Rajesh (56), his wife Satyabhama (46) who is a film producer, and their son Anurag (27), all residents of KR Road in Basavanagudi.

The police said that on March 5, Anurag allegedly told the film-maker couple Suneetha and Bhaskar that he was the CEO of the Smart City Project and even asked the couple to visit his house promising projects. However, after taking Rs 8 lakh from them, Anurag and his family started avoiding the couple. The accused who were handed over to judicial custody after the interrogation confessed to the crime. They said they wanted to make easy money to produce a debut film called ‘6 The Koota’.