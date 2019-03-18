Love in second innings 

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mukesh (58) and Bharghavi (54) are happily married again. In November 2018, the two met for the first time at Mahabaleshwar through Anubandh Foundation, which gives seniors a second chance at finding love. “His daughter and son-in-law got Mukesh’s name registered at the event in Ahmedabad. He had lost his wife and I was a divorcee. We met and liked each other, after which families met. We tied the knot three months ago.” While she initially wasn’t too sure about her choice since the two come from different castes, today she has no regrets having shifted from Ahmedabad to Jam Nagar. “He is a Jain and I don’t know how to cook Jain food. But he said it doesn’t matter. Today, I have no regrets of having left home to move in with him,” says Bharghavi.

Many like Bharghavi (who will be present for the event) have registered with the Anubandh Foundation, which will be organising a matchmaking event for single senior citizens in Bengaluru this week, in the hope of finding a suitable partner during their second innings. Open to singles (unmarried, divorcee and widowers) in the age group of 50 to 85 years, the free event is being sponsored by Rizwan Adatia Foundation. In addition, there is no restriction on caste, religion or region of the candidates.

‘Can’t depend on children’

A widow from Mumbai, Veena has been on the lookout for a partner. The 52-year-old, a mother of two feels that in finding a partner, she will find someone who will take care of her. “This generation does not have time for their parents. When I fall sick, my kids do not have time to even give me a glass of water. They spend time at work and are on their phones until late at night. They don’t even bother asking me how my day was. They have taken on my responsibility but I can’t expect them to be there, especially once they get married. Which is why I feel it’s important to have someone with whom I can talk and share my ups and downs,” she says.

When Veena decided to register five years ago, she received complete support from her family. “They’ve only asked me to find a good partner,” she says. However, lady luck hasn’t been on her side so far, but Veena is still hopeful. “Unfortunately, I haven’t been receiving any good proposals, because prospective men say they don’t want to take responsibility of my children. I understand that, as children of most of the prospects are already married. Once my kids settle down, I might get better proposals,” she says.

12,450 men vs 1,000 women

The idea behind the initiative, according to Natubhai Patel from Anubandh Foundation, is giving seniors a chance to travel and talk to someone, and ridding them of loneliness. “A good life partner can also increase one’s lifespan by a decade. We have observed that,” says Patel.

All that’s required for participation is a passport size photo of the candidate. Registrations can be done on the spot, and food will also be provided. To encourage more women to participate, the organisation is also providing free accommodation. Patel says, “We have 12,450 profiles of men and only 1,000 profiles of women. Many women wish to participate but are apprehensive to step out of their homes.”

Sheela Shankar, vice president of the Karnataka chapter of the organisation, adds that many women worry about wagging tongues. “One must understand that seniors also have a right to live life on their own terms. We would like to close doors of old age homes. But it’s heartening to see many children bringing in their single parents, keen to find them a match,” she says.