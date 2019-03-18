Bengaluru: Man kills self, names bosses, cop in note

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A jewellery store employee has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Jayanagar over torture by his employer, employer’s brother and a police constable.

The deceased, identified as Dhananjay L, named the three persons in the death note that he left behind — Rajshekar BC, the jewellery shop owner, his brother Ramakrishna BC, an editor in a local Kannada newspaper, and Shiva Yogi, a police constable with Halasurgate police station.

Dhananjay (38) was a resident of Sakamma Garden. He was allegedly harassed physically and mentally after a theft took place in the jewellery shop. The gold was recovered from his colleague, but he was still targeted.

Dhananjay worked at Sri Champakadhama jewellery store in Cubbonpet. He was found hanging with his dhothi from the ceiling fan in the hall of his house by his wife, Shashikala N, at 4.05 am on Saturday. She was asleep in the bedroom, and when she woke up, she didn’t find her husband.

When she tried to come out of the room, she found the door locked from outside. She then peeped through the window and saw him hanging. Shashikala came out of the room with the help of neighbours and untied her husband. He was dead by then, and the Jayanagar police were informed.

Police found that Dhananjay had sent a death note message to his brother, friends and his wife’s sister on WhatsApp before ending his life. The police searched for the death note and found that Dhananjay had written it in his daughter’s notebook.

An investigating officer said, “He was often called to the station for questioning and was also harassed at his work place. So he took the extreme step. We have arrested the trio for abetment to suicide and sent them to jail,” the officer added.