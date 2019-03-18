Bengaluru: Miscreants steal laptop, cash from car outside Gopalan Grand Mall

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A private firm employee lost his laptop, iPad and 500 Singapore dollars (about `25,500) after miscreants stole his bag from his car after diverting the driver’s attention outside Gopalan Grand Mall on Old Madras Road. The empty bag was found discarded by an auto driver after some time.

Manoj Sebastian (45), a resident of Virgonagar in KR Puram, had gone to the mall in his car along with his driver. Sebastian went inside the mall, leaving his driver, Jerry Louis, in the car parked on the road.

At 7.24 pm, a man came to Louis and told him the car keys had fallen on the road. He got out to search for the keys. Meanwhile, another man came from the other side, opened the front door, and took the bag.

Louis gave them a chase, but they disappeared in the crowd. He returned and called Sebastian on phone. They then approached Baiyappanahalli police station.Meanwhile, Sebastian got a call from his wife informing him that an autorickshaw driver had called to inform her that he had found a laptop bag near Total Gaz station on Old Madras Road. Sebastian rushed to the spot and the auto driver told him that the bag was lying by the road. It contained a slip of paper with her mobile number.

While the laptop, iPad and money was missing from the bag, Sebastian’s debit cards, ID papers and some other documents were left untouched.

A cop said, “We have taken up a case of cheating. We are going to analyse CCTV camera in the area.”