More opting for home care services 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When 60-year-old Bhagyalakshmi fell and broke her leg at home, she was taken to the hospital by her neighbours. Her son, who works in Hyderabad was informed about the same. On hearing about his mother, the son came to the city and the surgery was carried out.

Thereafter, she was advised to stay in hospital for a week, with follow-ups for the next six weeks. However, her son was in a dilemma over how he would allow his mother to be in hospital, while he would be away for work. Much to his mother’s happiness, he was able to construct a ‘mini hospital’ at home. He spent less than 30 per cent of what he would have spent in a hospital.

This is an option that is being taken up by many middle-income groups, who are opting for home care services. Several hospitals have joined the individual home health care, as they see it as an immediate, cost-effective and affordable solution. “Though it is in a very nascent stage, it has picked up and has the potential to be taken up by many more in the future,” said Dr Suraj Manjunath, surgical oncologist, Vikram Hospital, who recently introduced the home care option to their patients.

Doctors and agencies explained that there is every kind of service available — from setting up an ICU, to a getting a physician on call - all available at home. Several two-tier and three-tier cities have opened these options, much to the convenience of middle class families, say doctors.

“The quality is to ensure flow of care from hospitals to home smoothly, and comfortably with a better price point for patients. Along with training for nursing staff, advanced equipment are all provided at home,” said a doctor from Apollo Hospitals

which also provides home care options.

“Home care as a concept works out cheaper, as there is no infrastructure and other overheads. This apart, saving on the costs of family members needing to stay off work is an additional saving,” said Dr Niti Raizada Narang of Vikram Hospital.

Malini B Dutta, a single mother, said, “My son needed constant attention due to an illness which I don’t want to talk about. But for me it was not an option to pay thousands for the ward, as well as take leave from work. I opted for home care nursing services in Jayanagar. Those nurses and doctors were knowledgable, trained and cost effective. Such options should be encouraged even by the government sector.”