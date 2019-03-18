Home Cities Bengaluru

Neighbour attempts to rape 24-yr-old mother in Bengaluru

A man allegedly attempted to rape his 24-year-old neighbour, who is a mother of two, at her residence in VS Garden in Jagjeevanram Nagar, on Thursday morning. 

Published: 18th March 2019 07:40 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

The 32-year-old neighbour, identified as Raju, allegedly entered her house and caught her unaware while cooking, by grabbing her from behind and asking her to have sex with him. 

On realising that it was Raju, she pleaded to him saying that she thought of him as a brother, and that he should leave immediately. 

Without paying heed to her pleas, Raju touched her  inappropriately, ripped her night gown and even allegedly attempted to rape her. He allegedly kept telling her that he had been ‘waiting for almost a year for this moment’ and that he had been eyeing her all along. 

He is alleged to have even tried to convince her that it was okay to have an affair with a neighbour, and that no one would know about it. When the horrified home-maker raised an alarm, he threatened to kill her husband and children if she did not give in to his demand. The woman immediately alerted her husband and filed a complaint with the JJ Nagar police. Raju has been absconding and the police have launched a hunt.

The victim is married to a driver, working with a contractor of the BBMP. Incidentally, Raju too was working in the same capacity until his contractor fired him for misbehaving with women. 

The police said Raju has had a history of misbehaving with women. Raju is now working as a cab driver, the police said.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment against Raju and are investigating.”

