Private hospitals, nursing homes don’t cooperate: BBMP public health cell  

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell (PHIEC) has begun retraining or reorienting private hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres and polyclinics in the city, in order to have them send weekly reports of cases and lab test results online. The initiative by Bruhate Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike aims to help the civic agency gauge if there is an epidemic or outbreak of diseases in any part of the city.

Of the 900 private medical centres enrolled with BBMP’s PHIEC, 400 are non-cooperative, the officials say.

Since February 26, they have been training 400-odd centres in the east, south and west zone of Bengaluru. The training will be completed in a week and they hope to have more regular updates from private centres, just as they as receive data and information from the government primary health centres (PHCs) and referral hospitals.

“The private, big and medium sized multi-speciality hospitals have the necessary facilities and staff to register each case and record the diagnosis of the patient but yet they don’t do it. With smaller establishments such as nursing homes and polyclinics, they may not have enough staff or even computers to record cases. We are re-training 400 centres that have been irregular in sending weekly reports to us,” said T Venkatesh, PHIEC Nodal Officer, adding that while they can levy a penalty, they are not doing so yet as the system is new and private centres have to get used to it. “We are teaching them how to use the online PHIEC system to keep us updated,” Venkatesh added.

Once the training of these centres is complete, the cell will focus on enrolling smaller private clinics all across the city. These are a major challenge to the BBMP as they may function for only two to three hours a day, with the doctor handing out receipts to patients but not keeping a record of the kind of health issues people suffer from.

An official said, “We have around 25 types of diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, gastroenteritis, typhoid, etc which have to be recorded across the city. Some of them will be suspected cases only. In that case, blood or urine samples are sent to the lab for testing. We need the private centres to send the lab results as well, to keep a record of confirmed cases of something serious such as dengue.”

“The doctors or staff at the hospitals and centres must also register the patient’s address. ASHA workers or health officers will visit the patient’s home if they have a confirmed case of a communicable disease to educate them on steps to take further. We will also check on their family members and people living in 30 to 50 houses nearby, for anyone else having similar symptoms,” the official added.