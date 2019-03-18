Woman harassed by social media friend in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

The obsessive and possessive behaviour went to such an extent that, on Friday, he even rushed to her residence and created ruckus while pushing his demands and misbehaving with her.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman who befriended a person on social media ended up being cyber-stalked and harassed by him, even to the extent of being threatened that acid would be thrown on her if she did not give in to his lusty needs.  The obsessive and possessive behaviour went to such an extent that, on Friday, he even rushed to her residence and created ruckus while pushing his demands and misbehaving with her.
Nayana (29) (name changed), a resident of Bannerghatta Road, filed a complaint against Dhanish Ahmed KM, 27, a resident of Kammanahalli. 

According to the police, Nayana said in her complaint that she had been harassed by Ahmed, who she met on Facebook two years ago. 

An investigating officer said, “Since there are chances of him harassing Nayana again, we have taken up a case against him and arrested him under the IT Act, besides outraging the modesty of a woman, wrongful restraint and criminal conspiracy.”

