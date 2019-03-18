Home Cities Bengaluru

Women pickpoket alert: Homemakers get robbed in bus

 A woman fell victim to two women pickpockets and ended up losing her gold jewellery and `20,000 in cash while travelling in a BMTC bus from Yeshwanthpur to Hebbal on March 11. 

Published: 18th March 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman fell victim to two women pickpockets and ended up losing her gold jewellery and `20,000 in cash while travelling in a BMTC bus from Yeshwanthpur to Hebbal on March 11. 
The pickpockets dropped four `5 coins on the bus floor and pretended to have dropped the change accidentally. When the victim tried to pick up the coins to give them to the women, the latter stole her 
vanity bag.

Halamma H R (59), a native of Harapanahalli in Ballari district, lost her gold bangles worth `1.4 lakh and `20,000 in cash. The homemaker had come to the city on March 11 to stay with her son, who works here and stays in Bagalur. 
 

Halamma got down from a KSRTC bus in Goraguntepalya and boarded a BMTC bus heading to Hebbal. She was carrying a kit bag in which she had kept her clothes. She kept her vanity bag in her kit bag after she got a seat in the bus. Two women, who boarded the bus along with her, were standing next to her as 
they didn’t get a seat in the crowded bus. 

When the bus approached the BEL Circle bus stand, one of the women took out `5 coins to give to her companion. She dropped four coins on the bus floor and made it look like it was an accident. Halamma bent down and started picking up the coins to give them to the two women. Although she felt someone moving her kit bag, she didn’t pay much attention to it. 

She gave the coins to the women, who thanked her and continued their journey. When Halamma reached her son’s house, she opened her kit bag and found her vanity bag missing. She then realised that the two women had diverted her attention and stole her vanity bag containing her ID documents along with the jewellery and cash. 

Halamma filed complaint with Hebbal police on Friday. 

An investigating officer said the two women are suspected to be pickpockets. 

“We have taken up the case of cheating and theft and are making efforts to nab the duo. According to Halamma, the women were aged between 30 and 38 years,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women pickpockets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp