BBMP to set up special centre for senior citizens

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

Senior citizens in the city will receive extra care as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is renovating the Dasappa Maternity Premises, which will be completed in three months. BBMP is planning on creating a special centre only for the elderly people to provide them with an empathetic treatment at their premises.

The Geriatric Health care has been allotted `50 lakh to establish pieces of equipment and manpower for Out Patient Department services. Each staff will be trained to understand the needs of the elderly and adopt an understanding approach to their complicated health issues.

“The elderly have different kinds of health issues. A disorder in one organ system can weaken the other, exacerbating the deterioration of both and leading to disability and dependence at times. Also, social isolation can cause health issues, so we are going to concentrate on that aspect,” said Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer (clinical).

The geriatric care programme will concentrate on addressing visual and hearing issues, cutaneous issues (relating to affecting the skin), geriatric dentistry, anxiety and depression, surgical intervention/ advice, nutrition and exercise, polypharmacy and elderly abuse. A pharmacy, blood bank and a special clinic for ENT, ophthalmology, dental, mental and orthopaedic services will be available at the centre. Health camps, educative exhibitions and lectures will be held to spread awareness in the neighbourhood. The clinic will refer serious cases to hospitals with better facilities.