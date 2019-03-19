Bengaluru beware! Vehicle thieves target commercial areas 

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: On Sunday, miscreants in Banaswadi had broken into a vehicle parked on the roadside in a commercial area where a laptop, iPhone, credit and debit card were stolen after 9 pm. The incident took place at HRDR Layout, 3rd cross while the owner of the vehicle was away. Police suspect local gangs operating in the area to be the culprit.

“The miscreants broke the glass and stole the items. A Hoysala attended the spot immediately after the complaint was received,” told Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (control room) to City Express. Police say local gangs are being arrested, for which the number of vehicle break-ins have reduced.

“Most of these thefts occur in commercial areas, near pubs where there is loud noise, and when the vehicle is parked away from the owner’s point of visit. The gangs wait and observe and break in small-end vehicles where the glass will easily crack,” explained DCP (south) K Annamalai who recently busted a local gang operating in the south. The number of vehicle break-ins has reduced to one-two per month in one division alone as compared to four-five cases last year. However, in Bengaluru, the number of vehicle break-ins is 16 cases per month on an average.

Police also mentioned that vehicle break-ins do not happen in residential areas. “When residents are at their houses, there is no need for them to keep valuables in the vehicle. Hence, this kind of theft rarely occur in those areas,” said a senior police official. “Lack of black sheets is a problem since people can see whatever is inside the vehicle,” another source said.

What to do

● Avoid keeping valuable goods in vehicle, if not, these should not be visible

● Park the vehicle on the same side of the road

● Ensure valet parking in-charge is given vehicle