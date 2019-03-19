Bengaluru: Bus operators bump up fares for voting days April 18, 23

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going home to vote is going to be a costly affair for migrants. Those from other parts of the state and even neighbouring states had an unpleasant surprise in store when their attempts to book bus tickets hit inflated fares.

Some residents of Bengaluru found that bus fares from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and other cities have increased drastically, and almost doubled.

“I wanted to book my tickets to Hyderabad. I usually travel via SRS Travels and pay about Rs 650-700, but I was shocked to see that fares had gone up to Rs 2,000 for dates just before election days,” Prasanna Reddy, a private firm employee, said.

While bus rates has almost doubled for many cities in other states, fares of private buses plying from Bengaluru to cities in Karnataka like Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapur, Ballari and Shivamogga have shot up by at least 50 per cent.

“We know that prices go north during festivals and even summer holidays. If that was the case, then rates had to go up for the whole month. It is sad that private bus operators are using elections to introduce surge pricing,” said Riti Shetty, who is travelling to Mangaluru.

Bengaluru being a cosmopolitan city, people from various places come here to work. “The rates have doubled both ways. Which means we end up paying double twice,” said Shripriya, a software engineer who had planned a holiday to Mangaluru for the extended weekend after voting day on April 18.

The long weekend is another reason why fares are up to the northern parts of the state too. Some private bus services who have increased fares drastically include SRS, VRL, Sumana, Pragati and Kallada travels.

Though some private travel owners refused to accept that it was due to elections, TNIE found that fares on a bus booking site showed a steep hike on the days before and after voting day.

Shivamogga Bus Owners’ Association president Jayaprakash said, “There is no regulatory authority for private players, hence, this problem persists. We must encourage people to vote and make travel affordable, instead of hiking fares.”