Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Gardening gives me peace of mind’

Gone are the days when gardening was considered a minimal job to earn a few pence.

Published: 19th March 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Abhay Kumar Ghosh, a retired BSF officer, started gardening nine months agoPic Credit: Pushkar V

By Kinjal Manoj Patel
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Gone are the days when gardening was considered a minimal job to earn a few pence. Today, for some people, gardening is a strong emotion, uncompromised passion and a full-fledged commitment. A similar commitment has driven Abhay Kumar Ghosh, a retired BSF officer, to set up his own miniature garden. Ghosh, who considers himself a newbie in gardening, started his journey nine months ago.

Having been born and brought up in a small village, he used to observe his mother planting various vegetables and fruits, which somewhere had an influence on him. “I guess that was the starting point for me. To me, plants are more like living creatures who deserve our care and love,” he says. 

Ghosh spends most of his time with his plants. “Let’s say, as soon as I get up, I have to see them. All my life I never knew that the internet was such a powerful key. I’ve learned many gardening techniques from YouTube videos and newspaper articles. If I search for one particular thing, I get 10 different links to different techniques. It’s magical and truly helpful.”

His beautiful garden comprises various flowers, including peace lilies, hibiscus, jasmines and roses. “Rearing a rose plant is the most difficult job because they require a lot of care and attention. I never let anyone touch them,” he says.His dainty garden also has Mallika mangoes, Bangkok lemons, black pepper vines and two tall coconut trees. 

His collections also include various Spider plants, Boston fern, snake plant, and few stress-reliever plants which he likes to keep inside his house. Gardening for Ghosh is a meditative activity that gives him peace of mind. “It is bliss. Gardening makes me happy keeps me calm,” he says.Ghosh also has his own rainwater harvesting and home waste decompose techniques. To ensure he uses organic material, he makes the manures for his plants himself. “I try to experiment with home techniques,” Ghosh says.Gardening can be a wonderful experience and the journey from the start to its end itself teaches us a lot of things, he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp