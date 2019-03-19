Jam sours bread and butter, says Bengaluru workforce

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A country like Japan issues an apology letter when their public transport is even a minute late so that employees can present the letter at office to escape punishment. But in Bengaluru, it is difficult to even predict travel hours within the city due to heavy traffic at all hours. In the latest IWG Global workspace survey, it was revealed that more than 60 per cent of working professionals in India want their commute time added to their total working hours. CE spoke to a few office-goers who say this method will help them maintain a work-life balance.

People blame traffic congestion in areas like Domlur, Electronics City, Silk Board and Hebbal flyover where most of the IT parks are situated. “It is a great idea to include travel time in working hours as travelling reduces our time for family and friends and I find it difficult to maintain a work-life balance. In Bengaluru, if a person spends 60 minutes in travel from home to office and the same time while coming back and nine hours in office, 11 hours are spent just on work,” explained a working professional from Electronics City.

Also discussing commute options, many said they would prefer the Metro to other options such as buses and cabs. “Metro lines are only present in a few parts of the city which is a drawback. We would prefer to travel by Metro as it is cost-effective and we won’t get caught in traffic. It is exhausting to sit in a public bus and travel for an hour. By the time we get to office, we are tired. Plus, in Bengaluru, it is impossible to predict travel time. We wish Metro lines are constructed across the city so that connectivity to places is faster and easier just like how it is in Delhi and Mumbai,” said Akshay Trivedi, an IT professional.

Another citizen Kavitha Kamle, expressed her concern every time her daughter gets back home late from work. “My daughter used to travel from Yeshwanthpur to Indiranagar. Her timings were 10.30am to 8pm and she would return home only by 10.30pm which worried me. I am a single mother and I was worried about my daughter. So, after a year, I asked her to quit the job and take up one near home to avoid this situation. My son also travels to HSR Layout every day, and spends more than two hours on the commute. As a parent, I will be happy if travel time is added to the work timings,” she added.

On the other hand, Human Resource professionals are against this idea. Most of them feel this will affect the company’s productivity. “Travel time defers from person to person. Some people take two hours to reach office. If we reduce four hours out of their nine working hours, where is the productivity? As companies, it is our duty to provide them with statutory benefits and a good working environment. It is the duty of the government and the urban department to maintain the roads and find ways to reduce traffic. This method is a bad example work ethics,” said Bharat, HR manager at GM Group of companies.

Urban expert V Ravichandar said he does not find it a suitable idea and suggests: “It won’t be all right to add travel time to work timings. What organisations could consider is a mix of flexible work timings, proximity work hubs and special stay allowances to reduce the travel burden, if any.”