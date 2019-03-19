Home Cities Bengaluru

Northeast Indians face 14 different issues in Bengaluru

The rumours of violence against their community flying thick and fast spread commotion among them.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going back to 2012, Bengalureans remember a dark day for the Northeast India community in the city where several panic-stricken Northeasterners fled to other safer cities, not paying heed to the appeals to stay put in Bengaluru. The rumours of violence against their community flying thick and fast spread commotion among them. Railway stations and trains were unable to accommodate them in such large numbers. The unfortunate episode is now referred to as an exodus.

Northeast Solidarity, a helpline pertaining to the woes of the community, identified 14 different issues faced by them based on a report finalised by Rini Ralte, president of Northeast solidarity. The report states that the majority of the victims are between the age group of 20-25, followed by those below 20-year-old. The most reported offences under crisis intervention are cheating/ extortion/threat with 218 victims. In addition to this, out of 787 victims, 232 are students while 181 victims are nurses. 

One of the biggest incidents of the violence faced by the community is the 2017 gang-rape in Anekal district, where a 26-year-old woman from Nepal was gang-raped in an abandoned building in Avadadevanahalli village. Though a year-and-a-half has passed, Suma (name changed) is yet to receive compensation from the Nirbhaya fund. So far, she has received only `2,00,000 from the Victim Compensation Fund of the state government. 

“Most of the cases have not been successful. For example, under non-payment of wages, only one case was successful where the victim received the money. There is no proper action taken by the police either. However, one of the major issues is awareness within the community. They get into jobs without signing a contract on their salary and work hours. Once they get into trouble, they realise their mistake. Racism also plays a part in this,” said Ralte.

