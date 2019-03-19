Political posters still up in Bengaluru, BBMP struggles to remove them

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: It is a little over a week since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicked off with BBMP claiming that they have cleared 80% of all political posters, pictures and flexes around the city. However, social activists say most propaganda material has not been cleared across the 198 wards.

Complaints are pouring to the Election Commission (EC) and the district election officers about MCC violations, but there is neither staff nor funds to take up the clearance works.

With posters of national leaders adorning many state and central projects in Bengaluru, complaints were submitted on cVigil citing a host of violations. Activists are a disappointed lot as they say cVigil is not compatible with all mobile formats and it has been difficult to register complaints on this app.

Activists further question if photos of soldiers cannot be used for campaigning as per EC, and statues of elephants and Jayalalitha’s posters could be removed from Amma canteens after DMK protests, why cannot the same be done for Indira canteens where photos of Indira Gandhi are plastered all over.

BR Chandru, social activist, says, “The Indira Canteens in Jogupalaya and Shivajinagar have a big display of Indira Gandhi on their front entrance, and even food vans have prominent display of Indira’s

pictures. I have complained to the EC but they have not taken any action.”

However, BBMP senior official L Suresh says the clearance drive started from March 10 night itself. He said, “As per EC guidelines, pictures of late political leaders are permitted, be it Indira Gandhi or Vajpayee. The guidelines only state that photos of present politicians should be pulled down. Displaying Indira’s pictures is not a violation. However, if a political party uses Indira Canteen for campaigning purpose, this will not be allowed.”

Suresh adds, “We have managed to clear 80% of all publicity materials of political leaders across all wards. However, if there are specific complaints in any ward, it should be brought to the notice of district election officers with all details and address. The issue will be addressed immediately.”

Ratnakar Joshi, political analyst says, “Look at most wards, all banners are still in place. The staff hired for clearance have not been paid any money. The commissioners along with his deputies are not aware of what is happening on the ground level. The Indira Canteen is a flagship programme of the state government and the ruling party will definitely try to take advantage of this programme.”

Guidelines for Political Parties

The Model Code of Conduct has laid down clear-cut rules for political parties to follow. In fact, the first code came into effect during state assembly elections in Kerala in 1960 and later the Election Commission introduced it in 1979 to regulate the ruling party from taking undue advantage. The code has developed over a period of time and is a strong tool used by the ECI to keep the process of elections free and fair.