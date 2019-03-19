Road widening runs into land hurdle near Padarayanapura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters between Mysore Road and Chord Road via Padarayanapura Road may have to wait longer for an easy commute to Majestic and Corporation Circle as the proposed road-widening project may not be starting anytime soon.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently called tenders to widen Padarayanapura road for a 2km stretch from Mysore Road (near Sirsi Circle Flyover) to Chord Road (near Vijaynagar Metro Station). But the civic body now thinks that the implementation of the project may not be that easy as it has to acquire 230 densely built properties along the identified stretch. The Rs 41 crore project will cut time spent in traffic by at least 15 minutes.

An official from BBMP told, “The tender will be finalized by this month and the work can start only after general elections are over. But we have already received negative response from property owners there and it is going to be tough as all these properties are built close next to each other. We hope we will be able to complete the land acquisition after the elections are over.”

The road is significant to commuters from Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout, Basaveshwaranagar and other areas as they use the road to reach Chamarajpet, Corporation Circle and other areas in Central Business District. Meanwhile, commuters from Mysore Road use it to reach to areas like Basaveshwaranagar, Rajainagar and Tumkur Road.