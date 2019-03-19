Kapil Sibal: I-T dept’s complaint against DK Sivakumar beyond its jurisdiction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday argued before the Karnataka High Court that the I-T department registered cases against Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar even though it did not have the jurisdiction to do so. “In the same case, the I-T department recorded the statement of Shivakumar which was used as evidence against him,” he argued. Sibal made this submission before Justice Aravind Kumar who is hearing a petition filed by Shivakumar and four others questioning the summons issued by

the Enforcement Direc torate (ED).

Sibal contended that Section 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC is a standalone offence, and it can only be invoked along with penal code offence. However, the I-T department has invoked Section 120 with ulterior motive to book Shivakumar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, he claimed. The court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.