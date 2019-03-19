Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru streets to be rid of all abandoned vehicles soon

 The city police is gearing up to act against those who leave their cars abandoned on the roadside.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Abandoned cars parked on the roadside for a long time at Queen’s Road. They encroach a major portion of the road, creating trouble | vinod kumar t

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police is gearing up to act against those who leave their cars abandoned on the roadside. Facing complaints from residents who say these vehicles cause inconvenience by blocking roads, traffic cops will begin towing them away from next month. 

The traffic police are trying to track down these vehicle owners, and have been issuing notices to them. Devaraj Gowda, a resident of Amruthahalli, said that over 20 vehicles lie abandoned in his neighbourhood. “The vehicles, some of which were left by a garage owner, have been lying there for more than a year. I complained to the police and BBMP officials, but nobody has shown up so far. The garage owner has not bothered to get them repaired or sell them as scrap.” 

However, tracking down the owners is not an easy task. A police officer from Basavanagudi traffic police station said, “When our staff went to issue notices to the owners, some of them were not available at their registered address. Abandoned vehicles create many problems as some of them are parked on the footpath or in playgrounds. Some of them may have been stolen and left behind after being stripped of anything valuable. Others may have been used to commit crimes.”

Umesh H C, a resident of Jayanagar 9th Block, said there are 30 abandoned vehicles at 38th Cross, near East-End main road. “They have been left there for over two years,” he added. 

Even the police face shortage of space and have to park cars and bikes involved in accidents in and around traffic police stations. Selvan Barito, a resident of Gokula Extension, said, “The traffic police have abandoned four vehicles involved in accidents in Sadashivanagar. Despite residents’ requests to tow them away, no one has bothered.”

P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “The drive to rid the city of abandoned vehicles is underway and we are issuing notices in all traffic divisions. We will tow all these vehicles by April and auction it according to court orders.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp