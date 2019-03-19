Wait for women’s lounges at bus depots over in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of the centre’s Nirbhaya scheme, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) called for tenders last month to open women’s waiting lounges in 15 TTMCs (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) in the city. These will be opened in two months time.

“Barring two at Yelahanka and Mallasandra, which are still under the tender process, the lounges at the remaining TTMCs are under construction. They will be located on the ground floor and have CCTVs, seating, toilets, charging points, changing room, Wifi, passenger information boards and drinking water facilities. The idea is to ensure safety, just as we find women’s waiting rooms in railway stations,” said a BMTC official.

The official added that the lounge will be able to accommodate 15 to 20 members at a time and will be open for public use after May. “An amount of `2.25 crore was allotted from the Nirbhaya fund, of which `10 to `15 lakh has been allotted to each lounge depending on the size and space availability at the respective TTMCs,” the official added.

The stations commuters can utilise the lounges at Shanthinagar, Yeshwanthpur, Koramanagala, Banashankari, Domlur, Kengeri, Vijayanagara, Bannerghatta, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Kempegowda bus terminal, Yelahanka, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Mallasandra, Basaveshwaranagar. Commenting on the same, daily BMTC commuter Namratha Nayak said, “Apart from the safety aspect, the restroom facility will be useful. Often when I want to use the public restroom at BMTC depots and TTMCs, they are stinking and in an unusable state. Having charging points and Wifi will help working women who need to get office work done.”

Nayak added that the lounges need to be safe to use. “If they are going to be kept open in the evening and night, there needs to be a security guard employed in front of the lounge or this becomes a threat to safety women once again,” she said.