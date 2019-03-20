Bommanahalli, Yelahanka yet to warm up to Indira Canteens

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two years after inauguration, Indira Canteens have been recording a chequered performance in different areas of the city. While the centres in core areas of east and west zone have seen a steady increase in sales, the response has not been so great in several regions.

Currently, there are 193 functioning Indira Canteens spread across all 198 wards of Bengaluru, and 11 crore meals have been served by them until now. “There has been a steady increase in sales in the west zone. The south zone is also performing fine, with a 5-6 per cent increase in the last few months,” a top official from the finance department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) said.

Only a four per cent increase in

sales has been seen in outlying areas

According to latest data, the number of plates being used in the east and west zones has increased from 1.8 lakh to 2.10 lakh in the past three months. An increase in sales by about 8-10 per cent has been recorded in the east zone, while the west zone witnessed 11-12 per cent rise.

However, outlying areas like Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka have not seen a stable increase. There are about 40 canteens in Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura regions, which have not been performing very well. Only a four per cent increase in sales was seen in outlying areas. BBMP hopes for better results in the next few months.

Low on cost, lacking in taste

CE visited a few canteens in the central zone to seek customers’ response about the quality of food. Most of them told us that while the food tastes just about satisfactory, the low cost is what brings them back.

A canteen in Vasanth Nagar sees over 300 customers during lunch hours alone.

“We receive about 700 plates for breakfast from the caterers and manage to sell at least 550 of them. About 700 plates are received during lunch too, of which 600 get consumed. At night, we receive only 175 plates, and sell 150 of them,” said Venkatesh R, Marshall in-charge, Indira Canteen, BBMP.

Most customers are cab and autorickshaw drivers, labourers, and shop owners, besides a few students. “Being able to eat lunch for `10 is very affordable, and also fills my stomach. I am happy that I can eat three times a day for just `25,” said Mohammed Iqbal, who owns a shop in Shivajinagar.Another customer, Ashwath, an autorickshaw driver, said he does not like the taste of the canteen food. “Only when I am not able to make money on a particular day do I resort to this. Also, the quantity is less, so I have buy two plates to have a filling meal,” he added.