Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommanahalli, Yelahanka yet to warm up to Indira Canteens

Two years after inauguration, Indira Canteens have been recording a chequered performance in different areas of the city.

Published: 20th March 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two years after inauguration, Indira Canteens have been recording a chequered performance in different areas of the city. While the centres in core areas of east and west zone have seen a steady increase in sales, the response has not been so great in several regions. 

Currently, there are 193 functioning Indira Canteens spread across all 198 wards of Bengaluru, and 11 crore meals have been served by them until now. “There has been a steady increase in sales in the west zone. The south zone is also performing fine, with a 5-6 per cent increase in the last few months,” a top official from the finance department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) said.  

Only a four per cent increase in 
sales has been seen in outlying areas

According to latest data, the number of plates being used in the east and west zones has increased from 1.8 lakh to 2.10 lakh in the past three months. An increase in sales by about 8-10 per cent has been recorded in the east zone, while the west zone witnessed 11-12 per cent rise.

However, outlying areas like Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka have not seen a stable increase. There are about 40 canteens in Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura regions, which have not been performing very well. Only a four per cent increase in sales was seen in outlying areas. BBMP hopes for better results in the next few months.

Low on cost, lacking in taste
CE visited a few canteens in the central zone to seek customers’ response about the quality of food. Most of them told us that while the food tastes just about satisfactory, the low cost is what brings them back.
A canteen in Vasanth Nagar sees over 300 customers during lunch hours alone.

“We receive about 700 plates for breakfast from the caterers and manage to sell at least 550 of them. About 700 plates are received during lunch too, of which 600 get consumed. At night, we receive only 175 plates, and sell 150 of them,” said Venkatesh R, Marshall in-charge, Indira Canteen, BBMP. 

Most customers are cab and autorickshaw drivers, labourers, and shop owners, besides a few students. “Being able to eat lunch for `10 is very affordable, and also fills my stomach. I am happy that I can eat three times a day for just `25,” said Mohammed Iqbal, who owns a shop in Shivajinagar.Another customer, Ashwath, an autorickshaw driver, said he does not like the taste of the canteen food. “Only when I am not able to make money on a particular day do I resort to this. Also, the quantity is less, so I have buy two plates to have a filling meal,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp