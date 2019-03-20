Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Commuters to get more charging points for electric two-wheelers

Electric vehicle users will now be able to charge their two-wheelers at grocery and fresh food store Godrej Nature’s Basket outlets in the city.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Electric vehicle users will now be able to charge their two-wheelers at grocery and fresh food store Godrej Nature’s Basket outlets in the city. Aether Energy, the electric vehicle manufacturing company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Godrej Nature’s Basket for a pan-India association that will see the company set up its charging points at various outlets of the store, the first of which is up and running at the Sadashivnagar outlet in Bengaluru. The MoU is for 35 locations in the country, including other cities like Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. 

A two-wheeler at a charging
point in Sadashiv Nagar

AtherGrid, the company’s EV fast-charging public network, is currently at 24 locations with 31 charging points operational in Bengaluru.Chief Business officer of Ather Energy Ravneet Phokela said, “The Nature’s Basket stores’ network will ensure ease of accessibility and bring convenience to electric vehicle charging, that will fit seamlessly into commuters’ lives.

We will add five new locations for Bengaluru residents to charge their electric vehicles, which will be rolled out in phases. The facility will be made available in 35 Godrej stores across the country.”The next charging point will come up in Koramangala.

The fast-charging network is free of cost in the city until September 2019. On average, the AtherGrid points are no more than 4 km of driving distance from each other.  The Bengaluru-based automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) plans to expand electric vehicle charging points to Chennai, with 10 to 15 charging points in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp