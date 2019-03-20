Bengaluru: Commuters to get more charging points for electric two-wheelers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Electric vehicle users will now be able to charge their two-wheelers at grocery and fresh food store Godrej Nature’s Basket outlets in the city. Aether Energy, the electric vehicle manufacturing company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Godrej Nature’s Basket for a pan-India association that will see the company set up its charging points at various outlets of the store, the first of which is up and running at the Sadashivnagar outlet in Bengaluru. The MoU is for 35 locations in the country, including other cities like Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

A two-wheeler at a charging

point in Sadashiv Nagar

AtherGrid, the company’s EV fast-charging public network, is currently at 24 locations with 31 charging points operational in Bengaluru.Chief Business officer of Ather Energy Ravneet Phokela said, “The Nature’s Basket stores’ network will ensure ease of accessibility and bring convenience to electric vehicle charging, that will fit seamlessly into commuters’ lives.

We will add five new locations for Bengaluru residents to charge their electric vehicles, which will be rolled out in phases. The facility will be made available in 35 Godrej stores across the country.”The next charging point will come up in Koramangala.

The fast-charging network is free of cost in the city until September 2019. On average, the AtherGrid points are no more than 4 km of driving distance from each other. The Bengaluru-based automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) plans to expand electric vehicle charging points to Chennai, with 10 to 15 charging points in the city.