Cops’ prompt action could have saved Dharani: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Orally observing that police could have saved advocate Dharani’s life if they had acted promptly on her complaint, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday warned that it will pass an order against the CID if they fail to arrest the remaining two accused, including sitting corporator Suresh.

“The police is acting very slow. They could have saved a life if they acted promptly,” the division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said, expressing dissatisfaction about the probe, while granting a week’s time to the CID to submit a status report.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition (PIL) filed by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) seeking directions to the state to handover the investigation to CBI and to award compensation of `50 lakh to Dharani’s family. She allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by the accused.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Dinesh Rao submitted that a total of nine accused have been arrested so far, and two accused, including corporator Suresh, are absconding. Suresh is running between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and police are confident of arresting him soon, he argued.

Meanwhile, Advocate D R Ravishankar, representing AAB, drew the attention of the court on the alleged laxity on the part of Mahadevapura police. The deceased Dharani had filed a complaint on September 1, 2018, against the threat she was facing from the accused persons.