Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops’ prompt action could have saved Dharani: Karnataka HC

Meanwhile, Advocate D R Ravishankar, representing AAB, drew the attention of the court on the alleged laxity on the part of Mahadevapura police.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Orally observing that police could have saved advocate Dharani’s life if they had acted promptly on her complaint, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday warned that it will pass an order against the CID if they fail to arrest the remaining two accused, including sitting corporator Suresh. 

“The police is acting very slow. They could have saved a life if they acted promptly,” the division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said, expressing dissatisfaction about the probe, while granting a week’s time to the CID to submit a status report. 

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition (PIL) filed by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) seeking directions to the state to handover the investigation to CBI and to award compensation of `50 lakh to Dharani’s family. She allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by the accused. 

When the matter was taken up for hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Dinesh Rao submitted that a total of nine accused have been arrested so far, and two accused, including corporator Suresh, are absconding. Suresh is running between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and police are confident of arresting him soon, he argued. 

Meanwhile, Advocate D R Ravishankar, representing AAB, drew the attention of the court on the alleged laxity on the part of Mahadevapura police. The deceased Dharani had filed a complaint on September 1, 2018, against the threat she was facing from the accused persons.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharani Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp