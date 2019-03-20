'Golden hour' lost in transit in 80 per cent head injuries in Bengaluru, say experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru witnessed 13 road accidents and two deaths every day in January and February 2019, according to a recent report from the traffic police. Also, over 80 percent of people who suffer head injuries in accidents in the city get medical intervention only after the loss of the “golden hour”, which reduces their chances of survival, say experts.

“In Bengaluru, it takes head injury patients 4.6 hours to reach a hospital on an average following an accident. Medical science has repeatedly proved that with the right care at the right time by the right people, accident-related death rates can be more than halved,” Dr NK Venkataramana, founder chairman, Brains Hospital, said. Golden one hour and Platinum 10 minutes is the critical time window, said Dr Kumaraswamy E, consultant, Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital.

However, poor pre-hospital management and slow transportation of the injured is the main reason for loss of life, say experts.A protocol that needs to be followed while lifting and transporting an injured person, said Dr Venkatesh A N, head of department, Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals. An efficient ambulance service and awareness about access to a good hospital with a CT scan facility is crucial for head injuries, said Dr Suvarna Alladi, professor of neurology, NIMHANS.

However, doctors say prevention is the best possible remedy. Adherence to safety practices like wearing helmets and seatbelts, and not using mobile phones while driving can bring down casualty rates, said Venkataramana.