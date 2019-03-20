By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Say your first date has gone tremendously well, what are the next steps? How do you take dating to the next level? When do you become each other’s girlfriend/ boyfriend? How do you make sure that you don’t scare them off? This chapter tells you how to conduct yourself after the first date and how to show your interest in an appropriate way. Having consistently good dating behaviour across all dates is the key to long-term success.

Your date went well and you like them

• Set up your next date before the date ends. If she says she loves going for walks, tell her that you would love to go on a walk with her the next day. If she says she loves Chinese food, tell her that you know the best Chinese place in town and set up a time right then and there. She may flake if she doesn’t like you, but at least you are doing your best to capture the next date.

• Ladies, don’t be shy. Go ahead and tell him what you would like to do next, give suggestions. Girls are often more creative when it comes to date ideas than men, so come up with some interesting ideas and share.

• If you lock down the next date, you will come out of this first date feeling over the moon!

Text them after the date

– Ask her if she got home okay. This is old school, and many people don’t bother with this these days, but it’s a sweet and thoughtful thing to do.

– Text her to tell her you had a great time.

– Text him to thank him, even if it was a cup of coffee or tea and even if you split the bill.

– If you like her, then tell her via text. Say that you really enjoyed spending time with her and you hope to see her again really soon. Guys, you may think this is sappy, but this is exactly the kind of stuff girls love and appreciate.

– If and only the other party seems willing, some mild phone flirting can begin. This helps create some sexual tension before your next date. You can disguise your flirting with seemingly harmless questions such as, ‘Your skin looks so soft, how do you moisturize?’ or ‘You are so fit, do you go to the gym?’

Extracted from The Desi Guide To Dating by Ira Trivedi and and Sachin Bhatia, with permission from HarperCollins India.