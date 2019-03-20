Inferior material use puts BWSSB men in trouble

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two senior engineers of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) are to be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with alleged malpractice in the setting up of Kengeri Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The loss suffered due to the usage of substandard material has cost the Board over Rs 80 crore.

The major charge against the engineers is that the material used in the Rs 264-crore STP is not as per specifications. Cheaper, substandard materials have been utilised. In the process, a substantial sum of money has been appropriated, a source familiar with the developments told The New Indian Express.

The Kengeri STP has been set up to ensure that sewage from the catchment area of Vrishabhavati Valley is treated, before it flows into Byramangala Lake.

Highly placed ACB sources confirmed that they are set to book FIRs against two engineers. “Since those involved are government employees, we need to adhere to the rulebook and seek permission from the competent authority,” said a top official. The department received the ACB letter on March 13.

Another ACB source said that access to files in connection with the STP has been sought to facilitate investigations. A detailed complaint, along with documents, were received by the ACB in January this year, from an individual familiar with the malpractices that took place when the STP was put in place a year ago.

“The letter sent by the urban development has asked BWSSB to immediately comply with whatever has been requested by the ACB. One of them, an executive engineer, has already retired while the assistant executive engineer is still working on the STP,” said a BWSSB source. It has now come to light that BR Nagendra, deputy team leader for the project’s consultant, NMT Consultants, had written to the BWSSB engineer-in-chief as early as April 17, 2017, about the deviations made by the contractor, Degremont (now Suez). Giving specifics about the malpractice, a source said the project cost was Rs 164 crore initially, but was later escalated to Rs 264 crore.

“The blower, which is the most important part of the STP as it blows air on the sewage, is of inferior quality, instead of being selected from the suggested brands,” he said. BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said he was in Belagavi (he is deputy commissioner there) and was not aware of the ACB’s letter. Chief Administrative Officer Krishtagouda Tayannavar said he was posted as Returning Officer for the elections, and had not seen the letter yet.

Japan frowns on graft

Any malpractice detected could have serious implications for ongoing as well as future water and sanitary projects in the city, as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) takes a very serious view of corrupt practices. “Nearly Rs 234 crore out of the Rs 264-crore Kengeri project is funded by JICA,” a source said. JICA has also funded BWSSB’s Cauvery Water Supply IV Stage, Phase I and II, and pledged to commit funds to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore for Cauvery Water Supply Stage V, which will supply water to 110 villages in the peripheral areas of the city.