Info boards, LED lights to liven up Cubbon Park   

BENGALURU : Visitors to Cubbon Park will soon be greeted by display boards relaying information about the highlights related to the green expanse, as well as smart LED lights. The project, being implemented by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM), is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.BESCOM has already installed two display boards on the pavement opposite Chinnaswamy Stadium on Cubbon Road.

“We will install 50 display boards in the Cubbon Park limits within 10 to 15 days, keeping in mind the guidelines of the election code of conduct. To start with, we have put up two display boards on the footpath. They will give information on the ongoing or upcoming events in Cubbon Park, along with details on the history and heritage of the park,” a BESCOM official said.

The boards will also provide current information on pollution levels, with data on particulate matter and carbon dioxide levels present in the atmosphere. Besides, a list of dos and don’ts for walkers and joggers will be displayed. “We will also tie up with a vendor in the future to provide free Wi-fi to visitors,” the official said, adding, “Based on people’s response to the two boards, we will make additions or changes to the information provided.”

The department has also been working on installing 800 smart LED lights in the park over the past six months. The intensity of the lights will vary according to the season.“We are almost done installing them, and the work will be completed in the next 15 days. The smart lights will dim or brighten up automatically according to the season. For example, during the long summer days, the lights will stay dim without manual operation.

During the rainy season, when it gets darker soon, the smart lights will be turned on much earlier in the evening,” the official explained.The LED lights can be operated by the control room as well, and the extent of brightness can be controlled by the staff as per the time of day, and the number of people and vehicles passing by. This will help prevent wastage of electricity, he said.