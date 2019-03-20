Bengaluru: Initiative to help cab drivers file I-T returns launched at airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in association with Cab Dost – a social enterprise that works with taxi drivers – on Monday launched the third edition of Tax-E-Mela. The financial inclusion initiative aims to help taxi drivers file Income Tax returns. The initiative, being offered free of charge to taxi drivers, seeks to ensure a secure financial future for them by providing advisory services related to tax filing. The service will be available at the P6 parking area at Kempegowda International Airport until March 23.

Over 1,500 drivers are stationed at the KIA parking lot at any given time, and are being encouraged by BIAL staff and Cab Dost volunteers to participate in the tax filing initiative. Cab Dost has also set up a help desk, which will remain open from 7am to 9pm every day until March 23. Drivers will need to bring their original PAN card, Aadhaar card and a copy of their bank statement to avail this service.

The tax filing exercise assumes greater significance for the taxi driver community, since they have been exploited for long by money lenders who charge exorbitant interest rates, taking advantage of their financial illiteracy. Once under the tax umbrella, a driver would be able to avail loans from banks, use the return as income proof and apply for TDS refunds, if applicable. Cab Dost has been conducting this campaign for three years and has so far assisted over 5,000 drivers across the country in filing ITR.

“This is an opportunity to create financial inclusion for cab drivers, most of whom fail to file their ITRs and build a track record of income. This initiative will not only include them in the tax base, but also validate their financial credentials,” Cab Dost, founder Yamuna Sastry said.