Man thrashed for calling youth ‘thamma’ in Bengaluru  

A 27-year-old man paid a heavy price for addressing a youth as ‘thamma’ (younger brother). 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 27-year-old man paid a heavy price for addressing a youth as ‘thamma’ (younger brother). He was attacked with a beer bottle by a gang of four although he knew one of them for over two years. The assault left him with a fractured leg, besides stab injuries on his leg. The victim has been identified as Anjappa, a resident of Harinagar, who works as a cab driver. 

On March 16, Anjappa and his friend Manju (25) went for a walk after dinner. They sat on a stone slab on TCH College Road. Around 10.45 pm, a group of four persons came on two bikes and stopped next to them. Anjappa noticed that one among the four was Ravi, who was known to him. He wished Ravi, referring to him as “thamma,” and asking him whether anything was the matter for which he could be of any help. 

However, Ravi got offended over being referred to as ‘younger brother’, and got into an argument with Anjappa. Though Anjappa tried to reason with him that thamma was not an offensive word, Ravi was not in a mood to listen to him, and assaulted Anjappa. Ravi’s friends picked up a beer bottle fallen by the roadside and hit Anjappa with it. They also stabbed him on the leg with the glass after the bottle broke. A bleeding Anjappa collapsed on the road. Manju tried to help his friend, but was beaten up as well, though not as badly as Anjappa. 

When local people started rushing towards the spot, the gang fled the scene. Anjappa was taken to a hospital, where an X-ray revealed that he had sustained fracture on his left knee. He is being treated for the injuries. An investigating officer from Konanakunte police station said the miscreants are at large after the attack. “We are looking for them. Ravi is also a canter driver, hence Anjappa knew him for two years,” he said. The police are verifying whether Ravi has a past criminal record.  

