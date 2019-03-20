NGOs bag grants to develop rural communities in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CSR arm of HCL Technologies announced an opening of the application portal for the 2020 edition of HCL Grant, CSR Grants of India. Three NGOs for the aforementioned categories will be awarded a grant of Rs 5 crore each. Besides, an additional grant of Rs 25 lakh each for the six other finalists across the three categories will be awarded, taking the overall grant purse to Rs 16.5 crore.

The aim of the grant is to help implement projects in rural India. Organisations with innovative, replicable and sustainable models, which can make a significant contribution towards rural development in the categories of education, healthcare and environment, are eligible for the grant.

As a part of the capacity building exercise for the participating NGOs, HCL Foundation will conduct Pan India Symposiums that will start from April 1 to till May 10. There will be eight symposiums on location and four as webinars by HCL Foundation Academy.Started in 2015, the initiative strives to achieve sustainable socio-economic development of the under-developed rural communities. Applicants can submit their entries online on HCL Grant’s official website ‘hclgrant.hcltech.com’.