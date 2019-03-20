Home Cities Bengaluru

NGOs bag grants to develop rural communities in India

The CSR arm of HCL Technologies announced an opening of the application portal for the 2020 edition of HCL Grant, CSR Grants of India.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Recipients of HCLGrant 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CSR arm of HCL Technologies announced an opening of the application portal for the 2020 edition of HCL Grant, CSR Grants of India. Three NGOs for the aforementioned categories will be awarded a grant of Rs 5 crore each. Besides, an additional grant of Rs 25 lakh each for the six other finalists across the three categories will be awarded, taking the overall grant purse to Rs 16.5 crore.

The aim of the grant is to help implement projects in rural India. Organisations with innovative, replicable and sustainable models, which can make a significant contribution towards rural development in the categories of education, healthcare and environment, are eligible for the grant.

As a part of the capacity building exercise for the participating NGOs, HCL Foundation will conduct Pan India Symposiums that will start from April 1 to till May 10. There will be eight symposiums on location and four as webinars by HCL Foundation Academy.Started in 2015, the initiative strives to achieve sustainable socio-economic development of the under-developed rural communities. Applicants can submit their entries online on HCL Grant’s official website ‘hclgrant.hcltech.com’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp