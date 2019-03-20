Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Threatened on Instagram, girl kills herself

A 19-year-old girl, threatened and harassed by her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram account, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her house in Thimmaiah Garden.

Published: 20th March 2019

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old girl, threatened and harassed by her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram account, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her house in Thimmaiah Garden. The ex-boyfriend has been arrested. The accused claimed to have her nude pictures and threatened to upload them on social media. When the girl requested him not to do so, he allegedly blackmailed her, demanding money in exchange. The girl sought some time to arrange for the money, but the accused continued to harass her. Depressed over the issue, she committed suicide on Sunday afternoon.

The ex-boyfriend was harassing her in the guise of a stranger. The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, a resident of Thimmaiah Garden. She was pursuing her first-year degree in a private college. The accused is Vivek Gowda, alias Vivekananda, 24, a resident of RT Nagar.

Kavitha was found hanging by her dupatta tied to the hook of her bedroom ceiling on Sunday around 12.30 pm by her family members. They immediately untied her and rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead. RT Nagar police were alerted about the incident.

There was no death note left behind by Kavitha, so the police had taken a case of unnatural death and were investigating. Meanwhile, the family members found her mobile phone which she had hidden in her room. On checking the phone, family members found there were several threat messages on her Instagram account, with a person having an account Ab_hisheik9294 leaving messages saying “I have nude pictures of you, I will upload them on the social media and on internet.” 

Kavitha’s family members brought all this to the notice of the police and also gave the phone to the investigating officers. The cops swung into action and found out that it was Vivek Gowda in the guise of Abhishek on Instagram who was harassing her. An investigating officer said, family members were aware of Kavita’s relationship with Vivek Gowda. But, the duo had developed disputes and had stopped talking to or seeing each other for the last few months. “We have registered a case of abetting suicide against him. He was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail,” he said.

TAGS
Instagram girl suicide

