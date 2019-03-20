Home Cities Bengaluru

WhatsApp group helps Kundalahalli residents solve traffic nightmare

However, the situation has been made better after the various government agencies took note of the citizens’ suggestions, and started implementing them.

Plan to create social group and address issues to officials worked

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After traffic jams became the major bane of their life over the last few months, Kundalahalli residents resorted to a novel approach to seek remedy – and it has shown results in a couple of weeks itself. They formed a WhatsApp group, comprising citizens as well as government officials, and brought the everyday chaos to the attention of the various agencies. The plan worked.   

“We decided to create a WhatsApp group involving all the civic agencies who can help improve the traffic situation. We added BBMP officials for help in clearing footpaths and sand/silt on road sides and installation of high-rise medians on Alpine Eco road along with BTP. We requested BMTC officials to remove one of the two bus stands in the area. We also included the area MLA to seek his support and the ward corporator for coordinating with various officers. We also requested for additional traffic personnel,” Clement C Jayakumar, a member of Doddanekundi Rising, told CE.

With the area being a major hub for thousands of techies travelling from Marathahalli to ITPL in buses, private vehicles, cabs and tempos, the snarls caused by an under-construction underpass often caused traffic to come a standstill for as much as 45 minutes.  

However, the situation has been made better after the various government agencies took note of the citizens’ suggestions, and started implementing them. The BMTC bus stand opposite an eye hospital was removed, and to help some regular commuters who continued to wait for buses there, the traffic police deployed Sarathi vehicles. Footpaths were cleared of garbage, construction material and encroachments by the BBMP solid waste management team. Resident also said as per information received from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), additional personnel will be deployed in the area from other parts of the city such as HAL, Whitefield and KR Puram.  

A member of Whitefield Rising, a retired RBI officer who has been living in the area since 2003, said it earlier took 45 minutes to cover 1 km. The WhatsApp group was formed after the traffic jam caused utter chaos a couple of weeks ago. Residents have now applauded the work carried out by the agencies.

Major steps undertaken
BMTC bus stop removed
BMTC Sarathi deployed to inform commuters about the change in bus stand
Footpaths cleared
Sand/silt on roadsides cleared
Residentsasking forHigh rise medians to be installed
Additional traffic personnel to be deployed 

