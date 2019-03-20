You and me to solve Bengaluru's traffic woes?

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Traffic chaos in the city has fuelled a debate about whether the public should step in to volunteer and support the understaffed traffic police manage the situation.While some people say that the traffic police should increase the number of its personnel on the roads, the understaffed department is now looking at approaching the public for help. They want people to hire private personnel who will be trained by traffic officials, but paid by the public themselves, they say.

Many people, however, question whether the general public turning traffic volunteers would actually help the situation improve. Suman H V, a resident of Jaraganahalli, said she had met the ACP (South) to request for more personnel. The traffic police official instead suggested to her that given the shortage of traffic personnel, the public should pitch in. She said, “Forget hiring private personnel, it is not possible for us to stand every day and monitor the traffic. We carry out awareness drives in our area but it is not enough to catch one-way traffic violators and riders on footpath.”

Pranay Dubey, a resident of Electronics City, said, “Private security should be for apartments, but for roads and other areas, it is the responsibility of the local administration to maintain traffic discipline, and order.”As per traffic police estimates, Bengaluru has about 3,400 traffic police personnel, leaving the city with the worst traffic police-to-vehicle ratio among major cities in India. While there’s one traffic cop in Bengaluru for 2,134 vehicles Delhi traffic police has the second-least ratio at 1:1773.

The sanctioned strength of Bengaluru traffic police for the size of the motoring population and the number of intersections — said to be around 40,000 — is 5,200.In each division, there are about 500-700 traffic police persons, while at least 1,000 personnel are required on the ground every day during peak hours, officials said . “Citizens have been requesting for more personnel, especially in the South division, but we cannot do anything since we are already understaffed. If the public can contribute 500 personnel, we can train them to monitor the area. These people will have to be hired and paid by them,” said a traffic official in the South division.

Given the present situation, Chithra Venkatesh, a member of the Kumara Park West RWA, found it to be a good idea, at least in residential areas. “Such a move becomes essential because of the many restaurants and roadside kiosks that have sprung up in residential areas and cause traffic problems. It is better they hire someone to monitor the traffic as the cops do nothing,” she said.

However, several people, including officials, remain apprehensive about its implementation. “It is a good solution for citizens to volunteer, but if proper training is not given, then we would be responsible if something goes wrong,” said Prashanth K, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East). “As of now, there are about 700 traffic personnel in East division, of which 200 are undergoing training and will enter the field soon.”

K V Jagadeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), said the move of involving public to take up traffic policing duties is not permitted. “It is not possible to bring in private personnel. We have a Traffic Warden Organisation (TWO) where volunteers can apply and help manage congested areas,” he said.

As of now, there are only 292 traffic wardens across Bengaluru. In 2009, the traffic department had asked the Bangalore district Home Guards (HG) to help them in traffic management, and about 200 HG personnel were provided to help the traffic police manage vehicle movement.

SLEW OF TRAFFIC PROBLEMS

Lane indiscipline

Over-speeding

Traffic light jumping

One-way violations

Drink and drive

Footpath driving/riding

Rash driving

Wrong parking

Jaywalking (by pedestrians)

Stopping on zebra crossing

Wrong side overtaking