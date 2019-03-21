Bengalureans to help birds fly high this summer

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The summer heat is harsh on many, not excluding birds of the city. Now, residents can do their bit in helping birds survive the rising mercury levels. Bengaluru Opts to Adopt (BOTA), in collaboration with Animal Helpline - Karuna Foundation, Rajkot, Gujarat, is distributing a thousand bird boxes in Bengaluru for the next two months. The first drive will be held in Cubbon Park on March 24, followed by a collection point at Therpup, Whitefield.

Ritika Goel, founder of BOTA, recalled an incident from her travels a couple of months ago. She came across something black on a highway to Mysuru and found that it was a bird that had twisted its neck and wings but was still alive. Goel immediately made some calls and found the nearest shelter, where the vet informed her that the bird was dehydrated.

“The vet explained how birds can get into a state of shock due to heat waves. They are losing their natural habitat due to increasing deforestation. The frequency of waves from the mobile network towers also affect birds,” she explained.

The incident spurred the idea for the campaign and soon, Animal Helpline - Karuna Foundation, Rajkot, came on board to sponsor 1,000 bird boxes and has already shipped them to Bengaluru. “We would be distributing one box per person for free. It’s a compact box with holes for ventilation and hanging bowls. One can recycle the plastic bowls or dabbas they get from hotels and place them on top of the box. We will be spreading awareness with notes in the box on how and where to place these bird boxes,” said Goel, adding that they aim to target small birds such as bulbul and sparrows.

Patrons can also click selfies with their bird boxes after they place them in their house and send them to the organisation. “In case anyone is not able to make it to the collection points on any day, they can make their own bird box. They can send their selfies with the box to us. The most creative DIY box will get lot of goodies,” she added.

Ever since the campaign was announced, Goel has been receiving many calls, including from the government veterinary hospital in Hebbal. “They have asked us to do similar programme in their campus. We have tied up with a corporate company for an event too,” she said.