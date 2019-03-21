Driving licence most lost document in Bengaluru, says city police data  

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, till March 19, more than 7,000 motorists seem to have lost their driving licence, having misplaced it or simply being unable to remember where they left it behind. According to figures collected by the city police, the driving licence seems to be the most misplaced document in Bengaluru.

Those who have lost their documents can lodge a complaint online through a new system set up by the police, so as to help them apply for duplicates, without having to go to a police station for the complaint acknowledgement.

However, dig a little deeper into the details and the picture gets complicated. The number of licences that end up being lost seems to have increased after it was decided that the driving licences of those caught driving drunk would be suspended.

While earlier, traffic police would register cases against drunk drivers and they would pay a fine or serve a jail term in court, it was recently decided that the person would not be allowed to come back on the road for a minimum term as the licence would be suspended.

Traffic police personnel told CE that in order to escape having their licence confiscated and cancelled or suspended, several motorists, who regularly drive drunk, use the online tool to register their licence as lost. Upon being caught by the police, they simply show them the complaint acknowledgement and say that the licence is lost.

Police said they are helpless in these situations as the violators manage to get away with the fine and the court warning.

“It is clear that these are repeat offenders who have found this loophole, as otherwise, their licence would have been cancelled,” a traffic police official said.

This year alone, 7,484 driving licenses have been reported lost. Last year, the number was a little above 30,000. According to traffic officials, at least 50 per cent of the cases are repeat offenders, out of which 30 per cent claim to have their licences as lost/stolen.

Digilocker a possible solution

According to transport department officials, the traffic police send them licence details for suspension every month.

“Action is taken based on the number of past offences and the suspension period is fixed,” an official said, admitting that not presenting the licence is a clear abuse of the system by the motorist caught for drunk driving.

Recently, the state government, through the police and the transport department, made the presentation of a digital licence through the Digilocker app, an acceptable proof. In fact, for documents presented through the DigiLocker or mParivahan platform, it would also be possible to impound these documents electronically.

However, the low penetration of DigiLocker is a cause of worry. Around 5 million users have downloaded the applications across the country. P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said he was unaware of this loophole. “This information will have to be verified with the transport department,” he said.