Home Cities Bengaluru

Driving licence most lost document in Bengaluru, says city police data  

Tihis year, till March 19, more than 7,000 motorists seem to have lost their driving licence, having misplaced it or simply being unable to remember where they left it behind.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, till March 19, more than 7,000 motorists seem to have lost their driving licence, having misplaced it or simply being unable to remember where they left it behind. According to figures collected by the city police, the driving licence seems to be the most misplaced document in Bengaluru.

Those who have lost their documents can lodge a complaint online through a new system set up by the police, so as to help them apply for duplicates, without having to go to a police station for the complaint acknowledgement. 

However, dig a little deeper into the details and the picture gets complicated. The number of licences that end up being lost seems to have increased after it was decided that the driving licences of those caught driving drunk would be suspended.

While earlier, traffic police would register cases against drunk drivers and they would pay a fine or serve a jail term in court, it was recently decided that the person would not be allowed to come back on the road for a minimum term as the licence would be suspended. 

Traffic police personnel told CE that in order to escape having their licence confiscated and cancelled or suspended, several motorists, who regularly drive drunk, use the online tool to register their licence as lost. Upon being caught by the police, they simply show them the complaint acknowledgement and say that the licence is lost. 

Police said they are helpless in these situations as the violators manage to get away with the fine and the court warning.

“It is clear that these are repeat offenders who have found this loophole, as otherwise, their licence would have been cancelled,” a traffic police official said.

This year alone, 7,484 driving licenses have been reported lost. Last year, the number was a little above 30,000. According to traffic officials, at least 50 per cent of the cases are repeat offenders, out of which 30 per cent claim to have their licences as lost/stolen. 

Digilocker a possible solution

According to transport department officials, the traffic police send them licence details for suspension every month.

“Action is taken based on the number of past offences and the suspension period is fixed,” an official said, admitting that not presenting the licence is a clear abuse of the system by the motorist caught for drunk driving. 

Recently, the state government, through the police and the transport department, made the presentation of a digital licence through the Digilocker app, an acceptable proof. In fact, for documents presented through the DigiLocker or mParivahan platform, it would also be possible to impound these documents electronically.

However, the low penetration of DigiLocker is a cause of worry. Around 5 million users have downloaded the applications across the country. P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said he was unaware of this loophole. “This information will have to be verified with the transport department,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Driving license lost

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp