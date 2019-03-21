Duo looking for egg fried rice attack vendor in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pushcart seller was brutally attacked with a knife by two bike-borne persons. The duo approached him for egg rice when he was on his way to home after finishing his business in Vijayanagar. When the victim told the duo that everything was over, they into an argument, stabbed the victim and escaped.The injured has been identified as Gopinath, a resident of Subbanna Garden in Vijayanagar.

On Monday night, near Shanimahatma temple in Subbanna Garden around 10.30 pm, two bike-borne men approached Gopinath, and asked him to prepare two plates of egg rice. Gopinath told the duo that he was going home as the rice and eggs were over, and asked them to look for some other vendors.

However, this fell on deaf ears and they got into a heated argument with Gopinath, demanding him to prepare the egg rice. Then, one of the miscreants pulled out knife from his pocket and attacked on Gopinath’s hand. When he cried with pain, the commuters on the road rushed to the spot, but the duo had escaped in their bike by then as they were afraid of a mob attack.

The passersby helped Gopinath and took him to the hospital. Gopinath told police that since the duo were wearing helmets, he was not able to see their face. He also did not see the registration number of the bike as it was dark. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case and are making efforts to nab the duo.”