Man poses as cop to steal jewellery, nabbed in Bengaluru

Chandra Layout police have arrested a miscreant who was posing as a policeman and stealing valuables from women in the city.

BENGALURU:  Chandra Layout police have arrested a miscreant who was posing as a policeman and stealing valuables from women in the city. With his arrest, the police are claiming to have solved close to 40 cases. The arrested has been identified as Syed Abubakar, a resident of Chandra Layout. 

According to the police, they have already recovered 40 gold chains worth around Rs 50 lakh, from Abubakar. He was caught three days ago, based on a tip-off. An investigating officer said, “Abubakar would targets women above 50 years of age. He would roam around in khaki and tells women about chain-snatching incidents taking place in the city, and ask them to keep them in their bag or tie them in their saree or dupatta.” 

On the pretext of helping them, Abubakar would steal the valuables by diverting their attention. It is also suspected that Abubakar has stolen a wireless handset and has used it for committing a crime. Once he would steal the jewellery, he would take out his wireless and walk away, pretending to talk to his seniors. A police officer said they could not reveal further details.

