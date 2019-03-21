One-stop platform for spices

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The aroma of Kerala’s exotic spices has lured in explorers all over the world from time immemorial. Times have changed and now there is no need to dare the mighty oceans to savour the lingering flavour of Kerala spices. D-Spices.in, a Kochi-based online startup, offers to bring premium quality spices, hand-picked from the misty mountains of Kerala, to spice lovers world over. The idea is to offer a one-stop platform to procure Kerala spices and to remove middlemen to ensure maximum returns to farmers in the state.

“It is a humble attempt to provide the Kerala farmers access to the world spice market,” said Rajesh S, founder of the startup. “I hail from an agricultural family and it was my understanding about the struggles of the farmers to sustain their lives that prompted me to launch the startup after completing my MCA course,” he said.

“We procure fresh produce directly from the farmers and ensure maximum returns. Since the online platform avoids middlemen, we can afford to pay the farmers better. In the current Indian market scenario, it is the middlemen who decide the price. The product reaches the consumer after passing through many hands and by the time it reaches the retailer, the price will be double the amount the farmer gets. It is this dichotomy that we are trying to address,” said Rajesh. He added that they only charge a nominal service charge and both the farmer and the customers get benefited.

“It is a win-win situation for all,” he said.The startup launched with an initial investment of `3,00,000 has already served 1,200 customers across the country. “We have received repeat orders from several customers. In fact, our website reports over 500 visits per day, which has helped to connect to more potential buyers,” said Rajesh.

Spices procured from farmers’ cooperative societies in Munnar, Idukki, Kattapana, Wayanad, and Kottayam are made available to the customers. “Cardamom from Vandanmedu, nutmeg from Kottayam and black pepper from Rajakumari, Idukki are renowned world-over of its premium quality. We assure the finest quality spices,” said Rajesh.

He added that a quality grading procedure is adopted to sift and grade the produce that comes to them in bulk, based on certain parameters. “In case the quality is low, it will be used for preparing masala powders or for preparing Ayurvedic medicines, where quantity and not the aesthetic appeal counts,” he said.

The website aims to market Kerala as the land of spices, exploring the commercial and tourism aspects. Tourists will be offered an opportunity to source our world-renowned spices. “Two other major products we handle are masala powders and wild honey. The garam masala and fish masala we supply are totally made of pure ingredients sourced and mixed by us with no preservatives. It is specifically mentioned that these will not last on the shelf for more than 90 days. Over-the-counter masala powders available today last for up to six months because they contain chemical preservatives.

The only additional component we add is salt,” he said.Kochi, being a transportation hub, movement of the products is well-facilitated. “We depend on the fastest means to deliver the products ordered, courier or India post. Our dream is to set an outlet of D-spices at all the places across the country. Though it will a lot of time, we are confident that we will be able to achieve them step by step. Along with the spices, we are launching crafts made out of coconut shells,” said Rajesh.

New App

D-Spices started with an investment of `3 lakh

Today it has set aside an amount of `2 lakh for launching the mobile app

An amount of `4 lakh has been set aside for branding the product.

