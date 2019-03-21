Train delay: Aspirants miss exams for BWSSB seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Candidates from Hubballi, Davangere, Belgavi and other districts missed their exams to numerous posts in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) due to the Rani Channamma Express reaching Bengaluru five hours late. The train which was meant to reach KSR station at 6.50 am, reached only at 11.50 am due to interlocking work being carried out in the Central Railway zone enroute. The train runs from Kohlapur in Maharastra to Bengaluru.

A written general knowledge test was being conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at different venues across the city to fill up six posts at BWSSB: second division store keeper, metre reader, junior assistant, operator, stenographer and typist. “Nearly 47,000 candidates have applied to take up the exam,” said a top KEA official. A BWSSB official said that 110 posts were being filled up across these six categories.

The general knowledge exam was being held from 10.30 am to 12. 30 pm while the communication skills exam was slotted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm. While a KEA official said 51 candidates missed taking up the exam due to the delay, BWSSB was not able to give any figure on those who missed out.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, E Vijaya, “A line block for railway electrification, wiring work was permitted between Hatakanagale and Rukadi of Central Railway for 30 minutes. However, because of a technical snag, it ended up being delayed by 196 minutes. When the South Western Railway was handed over the train at Miraj railway station, it was already running late by 160 minutes.”

Asked if a re-exam would be conducted, a top KEA official said, “Absolutely not.” BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said, “Just like any other major exam, much preparation has gone into readying the exam paper. Candidates need to come one day in advance to the city in anticipation of delays enroute.”

Asked why the exams could not have been held at different venues across the State, a BWSSB official said that the openings were only for the Bangalore water supply board and so it could be held only in Bengaluru.